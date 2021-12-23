Georgia bikers give kids at Memorial Children’s Hospital a special surprise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The kids at Memorial Children’s Hospital got a pretty sweet surprise Thursday from Santa and his helpers — and Saint Nick didn’t even need a sleigh to deliver Christmas magic.

Santa swapped his sleigh for a motorcycle. Instead of Dasher and Dancer, helpers opted for Harleys and cruisers.

“It’s incredible to think of all the kids that are gonna be smiling and playing with toys, being warm and being comfortable. It’s awesome, it’s a blessing,” said Kennith Roundy, one of the event organizers who is also a biker and a Savannah firefighter.

Two organizations, American Bikers Active Toward Education (ABATE) and the Wingmen of Savannah, teamed up to donate toys and clothes to the patients at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.

“It’s really cool to be able to give back to the community on this level,” said Roundy.

They may look tough, but the bikers are all about spreading holiday cheer to kids who need it most.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to help them,” said event organizer and District 11 coordinator for ABATE Georgia Billybob Galloway.

The event featured a meet and greet with Santa and piles of presents for the children to choose from.

“Kids that are actually in the hospital coming outside to get the toys that they want for Christmas, so the blankets that they want and the pjs that they want, it’s a tearjerker,” Roundy said.

Even with all the excitement, the day is full of emotion.

“This is what it’s about,” Galloway said tearfully.

The group holds toy drives every year, but this year is the first time they brought it to Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Now, organizers say they plan to make this a yearly tradition.

Before riding away, volunteers handed over hundreds of toys to hospital staff to give to children being treated.

“Man it’s amazing, it’s amazing,” Galloway said. “That’s something I’ll carry for the rest of my life.”