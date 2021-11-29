Games you can play with family this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you are used to the classics or are looking for something new, here are some games the whole family will enjoy.

Logan McDonald, one of the owners of Nerdheim, shared what he thought were the best games to play this holiday season with your family.

Nerdheim is a local fandom-based store that sells board games, comic books and more.

First on the list from McDonald was Catan, a classic for those who love board games.

Catan is a resource gathering and strategy game. A player wins the game by collecting 10 “victory points” which they can acquire by building cities, completing assigned tasks, or earning “victory point” cards. It takes around an hour to play, though it can take more or less time depending on the number of players.

McDonald said the most popular game for Nerdheim right now is not even a board game. The game is called Throw Throw Burrito.

“It’s basically a dueling, dodgeball card game,” McDonald explained.

Throw Throw Burrito was made by the game company Exploding Kittens, who are most known for their game of the same name that was funded by a Kickstarter campaign launched in January of 2015.

Throw Throw Burrito is a card-based game that the entire family can enjoy. It’s played in two rounds where players match trios of cards to earn points — and throw stuffed burritos at one another. The game takes around 15 minutes to play.

McDonald said Bears Versus Babies, which was made by the same company, would also be great for a family. In this card game, players create their own monsters to fight creepy babies that are monstrous in their own right. This game takes around 20 minutes to play with very little setup and cleanup time.

McDonald also recommended trying out the game Munchkin, a board game that is greatly inspired by classic role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons.

The game was designed by Steven Jackson and illustrated by John Kovalic, who is best known for his cartoon “The Dark Tower.” The goal of the game is to reach the end of the board first, while also keeping the other players from advancing further to the final destination.

“It’s almost like getting to ‘Go’ in Monopoly but, once you get there, you win,” McDonald said.

Munchkin takes around an hour to play and, according to McDonald, is the perfect game for a family ready to engage in some playful competition. McDonald said that with the game’s seemingly endless expansion packs, you’ll never grow tired of playing.

You can order all of these games from Nerdheim or off of Amazon and have them in time for your holiday celebrations.

To shop for even more games and board games, you can check out the Nerdheim website here or visit them in person at 106 E Broughton Street in downtown Savannah. They are open from noon to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.