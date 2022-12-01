TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season has officially arrived and for Tybee Island, that means not only giving but being a prime place for those looking to pull their jingle bells out and enjoy the magic of the season.

First, Tybee Island is offering complimentary parking from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, everywhere on the Island until Jan. 1.

“It’s everywhere on the Island but it has to be done through the Park Tybee app. So, once you download that, you put in your license plate information and then wherever you are on the island, just log in to the app like you would be going to pay for normal parking, but it’s complementary until New Year’s,” explained Timeka Shannon, receptionist with the Office of Communications & Outreach at the Tybee Island City Hall.

This could be very convenient, especially for those who plan to attend the Island’s annual Night Time Christmas Parade of Lights on happening Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The parade starts at 6th Street and moves down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street.

A float during last year’s Tybee Island’s Annual Christmas Parade of Lights. (Photo provided by the City of Tybee)

“Right now, we have 34 floats, so it’s going to be businesses on Tybee, different organizations and then also local companies as well,” said Shannon.

All of the floats will be judged during the parade and the top three winners will receive a Santa trophy prize.

“We’re going to recognize the parade float winners at the City Council meeting next Thursday,” said Cassidi Kendrick, Mainstreet Director for the City of Tybee. “These floats, they go all out, the floats are incredible, so we’re going to recognize the first, second and third place winners. The prize will be a Santa trophy for each winner.”

Those who are not able to the Island’s Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade of Lights tomorrow could register now to take the plunge on Jan. 1 during the Tybee Polar Plunge.

“This event is way bigger than I knew,” said Kendrick. “It’s been a thing for over 15 years and it’s a huge event. It’s basically everyone gathers on New Year’s Day and plunge into the freezing cold ocean as a way to kick off the New Year. There’s a costume contest on the pier before the plunge.”

She continued: “In years before COVID, there were over a thousand people that participated. So, this year we are expecting to bring it back full force. Last year, we were a little over 600 that registered. This year, we’re anticipating to bringing it back to a normal year — whatever that means now.”