BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s that time of year again! Santa mailboxes will be showing up around Burton, Lady’s Island/St. Helena, and Sheldon fire stations.

Each fire station is hoping to keep the holiday magic alive once again by providing a place for children to drop off those important letters to Mr. Claus himself.

Santa mailboxes will be going up on Monday, November 28, and will stay up until the morning of December 18. Each Santa mailbox is easy to recognize. You’ll see a white mailbox with Santa’s face printed on the side and that’s where you’ll drop off your letters to Mr. Claus.

According to Santa, all letters that are addressed legibly will receive a personal reply by Christmas.

Santa mailbox locations:

Station 81 – 36 Burton Hill Rd, Beaufort

Station 20 – 146 Lady’s Island Drive

Station 82 – 14 Bruce K Smalls Rd, Grays Hill

Station 21 – 725 Sam’s Point Road

Station 83 – 602 Parris Island Gateway, Shell Point

Station 22 – 1617 Sea Island Pkwy

Station 84 – 158 Bay Pines Rd, Pinewood

Station 23 – 632 Lands End Road

Station 85 – 2 Market Street, Habersham

Station 24 – 100 Polowana Road

Station 40 – 5 Fire Station Ln, Sheldon

Beaufort Inn – 809 Port Republic St

Station 41 – 66 Keans Neck Rd, Sheldon