BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s that time of year again! Santa mailboxes will be showing up around Burton, Lady’s Island/St. Helena, and Sheldon fire stations.
Each fire station is hoping to keep the holiday magic alive once again by providing a place for children to drop off those important letters to Mr. Claus himself.
Santa mailboxes will be going up on Monday, November 28, and will stay up until the morning of December 18. Each Santa mailbox is easy to recognize. You’ll see a white mailbox with Santa’s face printed on the side and that’s where you’ll drop off your letters to Mr. Claus.
According to Santa, all letters that are addressed legibly will receive a personal reply by Christmas.
Santa mailbox locations:
Station 81 – 36 Burton Hill Rd, Beaufort
Station 20 – 146 Lady’s Island Drive
Station 82 – 14 Bruce K Smalls Rd, Grays Hill
Station 21 – 725 Sam’s Point Road
Station 83 – 602 Parris Island Gateway, Shell Point
Station 22 – 1617 Sea Island Pkwy
Station 84 – 158 Bay Pines Rd, Pinewood
Station 23 – 632 Lands End Road
Station 85 – 2 Market Street, Habersham
Station 24 – 100 Polowana Road
Station 40 – 5 Fire Station Ln, Sheldon
Beaufort Inn – 809 Port Republic St
Station 41 – 66 Keans Neck Rd, Sheldon