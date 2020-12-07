Feed the Hungry announces toy drive, drive-thru dinner event for the holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Hungry has announced their latest events to provide for those in need this holiday season.

Their 11th Annual Christmas Holiday Toy Drive and 12th Annual Christmas Drive-Thru Dinner will go on as planned this year.

The Toy Drive will take place from Dec. 7 to the 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Empowerment Center on 4704 Augusta Rd. in Garden City.

Parents are asked to bring proof of identification showing they are the child’s legal guardian as well as bringing their child, the child’s birth certificate and social security card at the time of registration.

This is the only week the Toy Drive will take place this year.

The Christmas Drive-Thru Dinner will be held on December 23 at 4 p.m. at the Windsor Forest Community Center.

The event will have toys available for children as well.

If you have any questions or are in need, please contact Savannah Feed the Hungry online or over the phone at 912-436-7380.