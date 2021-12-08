Desserts you can make with your kids this Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The holidays are a time to spend together and with these 10 kid-friendly recipes you can enjoy special moments in the kitchen with the whole family.

It’s a Christmas classic from the blog “Sally’s Baking Addiction”: gingerbread cookies.

“Their spice, their molasses flavor, their SMILES and their charm are obviously irresistible,” Wrote Sally McKenney, who runs the blog. “Gingerbread cookies, you have my heart.”

Kids will enjoy mixing up the ingredients and the decorating process, adults will appreciate the nostalgia of some nice gingerbread cookies.

This recipe includes a video tutorial for those who want to brush up on how to make the recipe before bringing it into the kitchen, or for those who are more visual learners.

The recipe is a long one, taking four and a half hours, but most of that is the cooling time needed for the dough.

2. S’mores Pops with Candy Canes

This recipe from “Hersheyland” is as cute as it is easy. An exciting mix of peppermint and chocolate flavors, this recipe will be fun to create with your family.

This recipe has candy canes, marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate. Don’t worry — these smores don’t involve any fire.

Kids will need a little help with melting the chocolate but after melting the chocolate, the rest is pretty simple. With this recipe, you’ll be munching on a delicious treat in no time at all

3. Cake Pops

This recipe from Duncan Hines is a simple take on what is already one of the simplest desserts of all. Cake pops are a good go-to for those looking to make an easy dessert with their family. Parents can make the cake while kids play or they can let older kids participate in the baking process.

A good thing about this recipe is that it provides a fun tactile experience for kids of all ages. After baking a cake, let it cool for a bit before you make it into your pops.

Don’t be afraid to let things get a little messy; your kids will have a blast mushing the cake and icing together to form the cake pops.

Not including the time to bake the cake, this recipe takes around 30 minutes. You can use any box mix to make the cake or even do it from scratch. Your family will enjoy it either way.

4. Pretzel Rods

This recipe comes from the website “Delish” and is definitely something that families can make together as a quick treat.

It’s a dish that isn’t complicated. You just melt some chocolate, dip your pretzels in it and roll them in your toppings. After that, you let your pretzels cool and soon you’ll have a homemade snack that feels like it is straight from a candy store.

This recipe takes around 20 minutes to make. The hardest part? Waiting for the chocolate to cool before you can dig in.

5. Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Peanut butter cup cookies could end up becoming a family favorite for years to come. This recipe from Christy Denney is an easy and quick snack for a hungry family.

“These peanut butter cookie cups are a no-brainer,” Denney wrote on her blog “The Girl Who Ate Everything.”

The dessert involves placing peanut butter cups into fresh baked cookies. The cookies only take eight minutes to bake so depending on how long your oven takes to pre-heat you could have these in 15 minutes or less.

6. Oreo Truffles

From the blog “Eating on a Dime,” this recipe only has three ingredients (or four if you want to use sprinkles) and it can be easily changed around to diversify your truffle type. This recipe involves mixing together cream cheese and Oreos before rolling them into a ball and dipping them into melted chocolate.

The recipe can also be modified for older kids to make on their own. Instead of using a blender, kids can try their hand at crushing Oreos by hand. Otherwise, this would be a great option for those looking for a recipe that requires as few ingredients as possible.

These Oreo truffles take around 25 minutes to make.

7. Candy Cane Rudolph Treats

This recipe from the website “Kid Friendly Things to Do” is a fun new take on the chocolate and peppermint paring that always pops up around the holiday season. It features candy canes that are dipped in chocolate before being arranged to look like the face of Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Cleanup is easy with this recipe as it only calls for wax paper, toothpicks, and a microwave-safe bowl. This recipe takes around ten minutes to make plus the time for the chocolate to cool. It is great for when you want to make something quick for a holiday party.

8. Grinch Fruit Kabobs

Looking for an adorable snack that is also a healthy addition to your dessert table? These Grinch fruit kabobs from the blog Momables are perfect for you.

These little kabobs have strawberry, a slice of banana, a grape and a tiny marshmallow on top. This treat takes less than five minutes to make and would be a fun exercise in creativity for your little ones.

9. Reindeer Treats

This recipe from the blog “Covet By Tricia” is a wonderful addition to your Christmas dessert list and an easy thing to make with kids in the kitchen.

While it may seem a little complicated at first, this recipe is actually super easy. It involves mixing melted chocolate with peanut butter before coating cereal with the mixture. Adding a special Christmas flair are the red and green candies.

The whole recipe takes around 10 to 15 minutes to make. It is a great recipe for kids because the brunt of it involves shaking the contents of the recipe in a big Ziploc bag.

10. Christmas Tree Brownies

This recipe from the blog “Lil’ Luna” is great for those who don’t want to make something entirely from scratch. These Christmas tree brownies only require making a boxed brownie mix and using a few decorative ingredients.

They are so simple that anyone could do it, regardless of decorating or baking experience. If you’re struggling after reading the recipe or want some ideas on how to decorate your Christmas tree, you can watch the video on the recipe for further instructions.

The recipe takes around 40 minutes to make. It works well for when you have a group of kids who each want to decorate their own “tree.”