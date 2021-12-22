SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As another Christmas with COVID-19 nears, you might be struggling to come up with things to do with your household that don’t involve leaving the house. To help, here are some fun, COVID-friendly Christmas activities you can do without leaving the house.

Make and decorate Christmas cookies

Christmas cookies are a holiday staple. Be they sugar cookies or gingerbread, they are always a delight to bake, decorate and munch on throughout the holiday. That’s what makes them such a good choice for a Christmas activity.

Not only is the process of making the cookie from scratch fun, but you can get in touch with your creative side while decorating it.

Play a tabletop game

Tabletop games will never go out of style and there are so many options for those looking to play with their family, even just groups of two.

If you already have some games — great. If you don’t, there’s still time to run out to your local game store to buy a new one for your family to enjoy.

To see some games recommended for the holiday season, check out the link here.

Try out some new recipes

Cooking together can be a bonding experience for many. Why not turn your classic Christmas dish in for something new?

If you and your friends always make a Christmas ham, why not switch it up with a dish you’ve never had before instead? If your family is used to chicken and turkey, give a vegetarian dish a try.

The options are endless, but if you need new ideas, here is a link to some not-so-average Christmas meals to give a shot.

The list from the website “I Just Make Sandwiches” includes recipes for two, vegetarian/vegan options and even some unique ways to cook the holiday classics like turkey and ham. So, even if you’re not ready to part with your hens, you can still make something exciting and new.

Christmas movie marathon

Every person who celebrates Christmas — and even those who don’t — has a holiday movie they love.

Give your friends and/or family a chance to pick out their favorites and have a Christmas movie marathon. It’s an option that doesn’t require a lot of preparation.

All you have to do is put the movies on and relax with a cup of hot cocoa.

Build a gingerbread house

A Christmas classic you may have forgotten about, this year is the year to pick up the tradition if you haven’t already.

Gingerbread houses are a great way for people to come together and create something special. While they won’t last forever, they can also make for a fun post-Christmas treat.

Looking for some ideas on how to decorate your gingerbread house? You can check out the link here for some decoration ideas. Some of these are a little complicated but that will make for a great challenge for older kids and adults.

Decorate your own ugly Christmas sweaters

The ugly Christmas sweater trend is somewhat recent but it isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

If you’re looking for something to do that’s COVID friendly, this is definitely something you can do at home. You just grab what crafting tools and items you have, an old sweater and some Christmas spirit.

After you decorate them, why not take a photo of you and the rest of your household donning your new Christmas garb?

For sweater décor ideas, check out this gallery from the website “Good Housekeeping” by clicking the link here.

Pay Santa a virtual visit

While he is very busy this time of year, Santa can make sure to take some time for you and the rest of the family.

There are several sites where you can book a visit from Santa. This is the most expensive thing on our list but also one of the more exciting ones for those with younger children.

There are many websites that you can use to schedule a virtual visit with Santa with prices starting at $24.95 for one and $64.99 for another. Make sure to shop around before you decide on which service you’re going to use, as some services offer more personalized visits with Santa than others.

Read Christmas stories

With technology making books available at the click of a button, now is the perfect time to start the tradition of reading with the rest of your household on Christmas day.

In the digital age, there are a plethora of free stories to choose from online. But if you’re struggling to find some, here is a link to a compilation from the website “iMOM” with 10 Christmas stories to choose from.

Play Christmas “Guess Who?”

This game idea from the website “Kid Friendly Things to Do” is a cute way to spend time together this Christmas.

It follows the same rules as the original “Guess Who” but now players are guessing at holiday-themed things. (Think angels, the Grinch, etc.)

The tutorial for the game is on the website which you can find a link to here.

Make ornaments together

If you’ve still got space on your Christmas tree, here’s an activity that will spark fond memories for years to come. Instead of filling your entire tree with store-bought ornaments, why not make a little room for ones you’ve crafted with family and friends.

Ornaments can be made from so many things — the options are truly endless. Here is a link to a list of ornaments by the blog “Hands On As We Grow” that you can make at home this year with all of the members of your household.