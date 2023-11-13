SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) is planning to host its annual Savannah Santa Train event from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

According to CHS, the event will take place at one of its 6 properties at the Georgia State Railroad Museum located at 655 Lousiville Road in Savannah.

A local favorite, the Santa Train brings Saint Nick to Savannah through a holiday-themed train ride, tin soldier training, model trains with Coastal Rail Buffs, holiday crafts and much more!

“We are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with this popular annual event,” said Nora Lee, CEO of CHS in a press release on Nov. 8. “We are grateful to our community partners for helping to make this festive event possible and we look forward to celebrating with children and their families!”

If you want to buy a ticket for the event, non-CHS members can buy tickets for $20 while CHS members get a $3 discount at $17 a ticket. Johnny Boy Cookies food truck will also make an appearance. According to CHS, other community partners for this event include Savannah Speech and Hearing, Lowcountry Turners, Savannah Ballroom, Savannah Stage Co., Savannah Tree Foundation, Snapology and Massie Heritage Center.

