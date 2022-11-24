SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although most people cook a whole turkey only once a year, they still have the high expectations of moist white meat, tender drumsticks, and crispy, bronzed skin.
However, turkeys are not easy birds to roast to perfection and the reality is, when some go to slice it, the white meat is dry. This year, don’t worry, just because the turkey is not juicy doesn’t mean its ruined.
Here are some easy solutions:
- Cover the slices of meat with lots of mouthwatering gravy, name it smothered turkey and no one should know the difference.
- Add more moisture to the meat by slicing it off the bird, place it in a shallow baking dish, cover it with chicken or turkey stock, then put it in a 250-degree oven for about 10 minutes.
- Serve the cuts of dark meat first as it is likely they are juicy and moist compared to the white meat. Use the leftover white meat for turkey salad sandwiches the next day.
- Load up guests’ plates with an extra helping of side dishes, that for some are the best part of Thanksgiving.
- Take the focus off of the turkey by having your most eloquent guest tell his/her best story. After all, it is the holidays, just have fun.