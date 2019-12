It’s one of the best things about the holiday season — the Christmas lights.

Colt and Luzie Seager have put up a fabulous light display for all to enjoy.

It’s at 24 Greatwood Way in Godley Park in the Highlands.

Mr. Seager says they do it to bring family’s closer together.

There are 80,000 lights wrapping the house from side to side, front and top.

The Seagers say you have to see it in person—to appreciate all of its splendor.

Of course, you can’t miss it from the entrance.