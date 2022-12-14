SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s 6th public Hanukkah celebration is set for Sunday, Dec. 18, at Forsyth Park.

In partnership with the city of Savannah, the Savannah Jewish Federation and Chabad of Savannah, the event is free and open to the public.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m.

Chanukah at Forsyth will feature the lighting of a giant Menorah by Mayor Van Johnson, along with traditional Hannukah foods and treats, plus crafts and inflatables.

New this year, Jewish rapper Nissim Black will be performing.

Seating is available but must be registered in advance. Visit this link for more information.