Blessings in a Bookbag Thanksgiving food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In collaboration with the Eichholz Law Firm, Blessings in a Bookbag hosted its 10th annual turkey and fixings giveaway Wednesday morning.

“We are really excited because for 10 straight years we’ve been able to partner with some amazing people here in our city to make sure that the holidays are a little brighter for those in our community,” founder of Blessings in a Bookbag, Mahogany Bowers said.

“Yesterday we had the opportunity to do our pack attack which we had so many of the community members from the islands, and the downtown City of Savannah come together to pack bags.”

Bowers said seeing the volunteer turnout was amazing.

On the list of donated food items for families to enjoy this holiday season were turkeys, Cornish hens, and 100 bags filled with Thanksgiving sides.

“This is what it’s about people coming together to make sure that for the holiday season each one teaches one, each one gives,” Bowers said. “For Blessings in a Bookbag, this is an amazing opportunity for us to continue to serve even in the midst in the middle of a pandemic.”

This year Blessing in a Bookbag bought the listed giveaway items locally. “Every year we try to ensure that we purchase local turkeys from Red and White so that our dollar stays here in the city

Until the end of 2021, there is an opportunity for individuals to enter a Blessings in a Bookbag gas card giveaway. To enter click here to like and enter Blessings in a Bookbag’s Facebook page.