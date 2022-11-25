SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black Friday shoppers.

Many shoppers are getting an early start and it’s important to be safe out there.

The Savannah Police Department suggests shoppers do the following to shop safely:

Don’t leave your car unattended, even if it’s for a short period of time

Lock your most expensive purchases in the trunk

If you get a new tv, for example, don’t leave the box outside your house

Write down serial numbers for anything new, so if it’s taken it can be easier to track

When you’re out and about, police also encourage you to have a shopping buddy and try to limit how much cash you carry

“Limit the amount of cash that you’re carrying while you’re out,” Savannah Poilce Department Corp. Joshua Flynn said. “If you can, try to utilize credit cards or debit cards to make all your purchases. If you’re purchasing something that you know is a high dollar item, try to make those purchases towards the end while you’re out shopping so that you can take those directly home with you.”

If you’re waiting for online orders, experts recommend signing up for delivery alerts requiring a signature at delivery and keeping porches well lit.

Officers also recommend trying to get out there early on Friday if you can and shopping in the daylight hours.

The National Retail Federation expects it will be a record-breaking year for weekend shopping. The group predicts more than 166 million people are planning to shop from Friday through Cyber Monday.