A look back at Christmas parades of Bluffton’s past

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – As Bluffton gears up for its 50th Christmas parade, take a look back at years past.

The town shared a series of pictures of bands, floats and paradegoers that have made the past five decades so special.

This year’s parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bluffton Town Hall. Floats and bands will weave their way through the town’s historic district, ending at Red Cedar Elementary.

According to the town, the parade has grown exponentially parallel to Bluffton’s population. They’ve implemented new rules and detailed applications in an effort to prioritize safety.

The entire community is invited to come out Saturday and enjoy the fun, festive tradition.