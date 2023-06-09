Special counsel Jack Smith is delivering his first remarks Friday afternoon after a federal indictment against former President Trump over his handling of classified documents after leaving office was unsealed Friday.

The indictment charges Trump with 37 counts, including allegations of attempting to block the government from recovering classified documents at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in November 2022 that Smith would serve as special counsel for the documents probe as well as another into allegations of attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The press conference is slated to begin at 3 p.m. EDT.

