We are focusing on women in this segment as we look ahead to March—that's when we celebrate Women's History Month.

Here’s an interesting fact as we keep former president Jimmy Carter in our prayers.

Mr. Carter issued the first presidential proclamation declaring the week of March 8 1980 as National Women’s History Week.

Additional resolutions followed between 1998 and 1984.

Since 1995, presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of march as Women’s History Month.

Our special guest today is a woman dedicated to celebrating women.

Taqwaa Saleem is the President and Creative Director of Polished Pearl Productions.

She started The Boost Brunch 6 years ago to honor women and it’s still going strong today.

The event will be held on March 4. The celebration begins at 11:30 in the morning at Crosswinds Golf Club in Pooler.

Thuane Fielding is a featured conversationalist.