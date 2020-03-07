“Weeping Time” commemoration announces official observance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year marks the 161st Anniversary of the largest slave sale in American history.

In 1859, 436 people were listed for sale by Pearce M. Butler, a co-owner of a Butler plantations near Darien and St. Simon’s Island. 429 of those people were sold in a two-day auction at a track site in West Savannah. The event is recognized as “Weeping Time,” because of the torrential rain that reportedly poured until the last slave was auctioned.

Community members, state officials , and people across the country gathered together for a commemorative ceremony to recognize the hundreds of men, women, and children. Brenda Roberts, one of the commemoration’s organizers, said the history of the auction was hidden for years.

“This event occurred in this neighborhood where I grew up and I knew nothing about it,” Roberts stated.

Dr. Kwesi Degraft-Hanson, the founder and president of OCEANS Inc., said the 429 chairs laid on the lawn outside of Otis J. Brock III Elementary School, were placed as a memorial for people to contemplate about the people they represented.

“Knowing the sacrifices that these people had to endure, knowing the pains; you know, we’ve all had to endure some level of pain but I don’t believe any of us living today, have any earthly idea of what they went through,” Degraft-Hanson said.

Savannah’s Mayor Van Johnson and others spoke about what they called a “movement” for change.

“We as people who know better, and do better, speak out where righteous indignation whenever anyone anywhere, under any circumstance is inflicted in any manner,” Johnson said.

During the commemoration it was announced that starting this year, the first weekend in March will officially be recognized as “The Weeping Time”.