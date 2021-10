SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is held to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans.

WSAV has been sharing stories throughout the month, from a Puerto Rican native making her mark as a certified nursing assistant to a central Texas father helping communities one cocktail at a time.

Watch our 2021 special featuring these stories and more from around the country.