‘Los servicios médicos no es un privilegio, es un derecho’: Miembros de la comunidad comparte las luchas de los trabajadores de campo

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Many immigrants, particularly from Mexico and Guatemala, have worked as essential workers throughout the pandemic to put locally grown fruits and vegetables on our tables.

If you've ever bought a locally grown watermelon or tomato, then there's a chance Alfonso Ramos De León picked it. He's been an agricultural worker for decades in the Lowcountry but faces new threats in the field because of COVID-19.