LIVE: 8th annual Latin Music Festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and WSAV’s Jon Dowding celebrated from the 8th annual Estrella Jalisco Latin Music Festival on Hilton Head Island.

WSAV brought you all the fun live Sunday afternoon. The festival continues Sunday night until 9 p.m.

The Latin Music Festival celebrates Hispanic heritage from all the different Latin and Hispanic countries and shows them off in different ways.

For example, Sunday afternoon, Mexican, Colombian and Venezuelan folkloric dancers performed dances traditional to their countries.

The video above shows a dance instructor leading a crowd in traditional Mexican dances.

Festival goers have plenty of options if they get hungry. Different types of food from all different Latin countries are highlighted.

The event is family friendly, featuring a Kidzone for children and pina coladas for mom and dad.

WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian also visited the festival today. Tune in to News 3 tonight for the full story!