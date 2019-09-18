Latinx students at Georgia Southern march into Hispanic Heritage Month

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Latinx students at Georgia Southern University held a parade of flags on Wednesday to mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Association of Latin American Students organized the parade.

Students danced to traditional Latin music as well as reggaeton music while eating food outside of the Russell Union Rotunda.

The parade is one of many events the Office of Multicultural Affairs has organized to celebrate Hispanic culture. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.

A full list of events is listed below. Head to their website to learn more about Georgia Southern’s 2019 Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Celebration.

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2-3:30 p.m.

Immigration Session 101 with Kuck Baxter Immigration, LLC – hosted by NAACP

Armstrong Campus: Student Union Ballroom

Join the Armstrong Chapter of NAACP as they host Jorge Gavilanes, associate attorney at Kuck Baxter Immigration Services. Gavilanes’ “Immigration Session 101” will discuss the current immigration climate and practices.

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Lunch and Learn: African Influences in Latin American Music

Armstrong Campus: Ogeechee Theatre

Lunch and Learns are an opportunity for students to enjoy their lunch while learning about new topics related to culture, language and various diversity issues. This event features Savannah State University Associate Professor Pedro Rivera, Ph.D., who will discuss Afro-Latino history and where African culture and influences made an impact in shaping the Latin American music we know today. Bring your own lunch; light refreshments will be provided.

Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Passport to Latin America

Liberty Campus

Step into the world of Latin American countries with food, music, fun facts and more. Join OMA and the Liberty Center for an afternoon of cultural explosion.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-7 p.m.

Afro-Latinx: Are you Black?

Statesboro Campus: Russell Union 2084

This program is a facilitated discussion about people who identify as black and Hispanic/Latinx. The program seeks to dispel myths, identify cultural differences and demystify Afro-Latinx identities.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fiesta Day

Armstrong Campus: Residential Plaza

OMA’s annual Fiesta Day brings together the Georgia Southern community to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month. There will be food from various Latin American countries, game stations and dancing.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.

Talk Tuesday – Hispanic and Latinx Family Values

Statesboro Campus: Russell Union 2080

Talk Tuesday, hosted by the Diversity Peer Educators, is a chat-n-chew discussion on the various components and cultural elements of Hispanic and Latinx families. Refreshments will be provided.

Monday, October 14, 6-7:30 p.m.

Latin Dance Lessons

Williams Center Multipurpose Room

Latin dance lessons will be facilitated by a student group.