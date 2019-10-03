Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning a few moves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dancing is a huge part of Latin culture, distinguished by flowing dresses and suave moves on a dancefloor.

News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding put on his dancing shoes and went to Savannah Ballroom to learn some of the iconic, and most popular, Latin dances.

Jaelynn Boschulte, owner of Savannah Ballroom, explains why people love to come in and learn these dances.

“You can go downtown, you can travel almost anywhere in the world and find a salsa club,” says Boschulte. “You can go dance merengue, bachata, salsa, that’s the most popular.”

Savannah Ballroom offers private lessons, group classes and dance parties on Friday for people to let loose and have fun.

Check out the full video to learn how to dance the bachata, salsa and merengue.