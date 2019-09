SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With Hispanic Heritage Month in full swing, the 14th annual Fiesta Latina celebrates all things Latin American this weekend.

Organized by the Latin American Services Organization (LASO), the event brings together Hispanic food, dance and arts and crafts for the public to enjoy.

The free event is happening Saturday on River Street in Downtown Savannah from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fiesta Latina Facebook page for the event.