AAMA shares importance of Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) has been at the forefront of assisting Latinos in Houston receive their education, provide workforce training and leadership development. Now, it’s celebrating five decades of service, while still reinforcing its mission.

For Christian Navarro and Sofia Adrogue, it’s a beacon of hope for Latinos in Houston and throughout Texas.

Our mission to inspire all Latinos to pursue and achieve success is an on-going mission, a much-needed mission. Christian Navarro, an AAMA Board Member

Navarro, a Houston lawyer, restaurant owner and AAMA board member, understands the mission firsthand. In 1970, his parents, Williams and Yolanda Navarro, along with co-founders Froilan Hernandez and Roland Laurenzo, recognized a desperate need for inspiration in the community.

“Fifty years ago, there was a drug crisis, a lack of aspiration or belief that Latinos, Hispanics or Mexican Americans could achieve the same ambitions that the other, that the growing community of all of Houston sought to achieve. AAMA provides education, adult counseling, and prevention. (And) it is such a needed resource for our growing community,” Navarro said.

Sofia Adrogue immigrated from Argentina with family before she turned 10 years old. Now, she’s considered a Texas “super lawyer” and one of the 25 most influential Hispanic lawyers in the U.S. For her, AAMA is also about engaging and inspiring Hispanic youth.

We are in an epidemic and a pandemic of mental healing needs, economic needs and absolute, just a need across the board. I think it is a message of absolute hope, that with grit, with grind, with determination, it is absolutely a community effort. Sofia Adrogue, immigrated from Argentina

This year, Navarro and Adrogue are honorary co-chairs of the 50th Anniversary Gala and Benefit for AAMA. Their goal is not just to celebrate, but to remind everyone of the incredible strength and perseverance found throughout the community.