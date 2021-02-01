‘Where freedom began’: Historic Mitchelville kicks off Black History Month with Freedom Day program

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park kicked off Black History Month with a virtual celebration of Freedom Day.

Freedom Day refers to February 1, 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln signed a joint congressional resolution that would later become the 13th Amendment.

Because of the pandemic, staff from the park held a virtual celebration that discussed the history of Mitchelville and the lives of the families who’ve called the area home for centuries.

Staff say the celebration, done in partnership with the 25th annual Lowcountry Gullah Celebration, is meant to highlight the meaning of Freedom Day through the lens of Mitchelville’s founding principles.

Executive Director Ahmad Ward of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park says the park will always celebrate Freedom Day because, like Mitchelville, Freedom Day celebrates democracy, citizenship, opportunity and freedom.

“For us, the tagline is, ‘Where freedom began,'” he said. “And we say that’s where freedom began because it was the first opportunity for Africans in America to be citizens of someplace that they call their own.”

After the 13th Amendment was ratified, freedmen towns began popping up throughout the South as Reconstruction began after the Civil War.

Ward says Mitchelville played a pivotal role because it served as an example of how self-sufficient the newly freed African Americans were in society — and served as a positive example of a freedman’s town.

“It was the biggest, and probably best, example of what these communities could look like,” he said.

Learn more about Historic Mitchelville’s upcoming Black History Month events here.