SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Weeping Time Commemoration Committee is hosting its 2023 commemoration honoring the 429 people who were sold during what has been documented as the largest sale of enslaved Africans in U.S. history.

Learn about the history of the event that occurred on March 2 and 3, 1859 in Savannah. The five-day event begins at the Beach Institute on Thursday, Mar. 2 at 5:30 PM.

The commemoration ceremony will be held on March 4 at 10 a.m. on the Otis J. Brock III Elementary School campus.

The event concludes on Sunday, March 6, at 1 p.m. in Savannah State University’s Asa Gordon Library.

See the full schedule of events below.

Thursday, March 2nd (first day of the 1859 Weeping Time Slave Sale)

5:30PM – 8:00PM

The Beach Institute African American Cultural Center

502 E Harris Street, Savannah, GA 31401

The Genealogy of The Weeping Time – Tracking/Tracing Butler Descendants

Panel Discussion led by Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson

Video Presentation NICKA SMITH Genealogist

Host – Dr. Johnathan Winbush

Friday, March 3rd (second day of the 1859 Weeping Time Slave Sale)

10:30 – 11:30AM

Otis J. Brock Elementary School

1804 Stratford St., Savannah, GA 31415

Teaching the Future about The Past – Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson 1:00PM – 2:30PM

Georgia Southern University – Armstrong Campus. Gullah Geechee Center.

13040 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31410

The Genealogy of The Weeping Time – Tracking/Tracing People and Place

Panel Discussion led by Dr. Kwesi DeGraft Hanson

Video Presentation NICKA SMITH Genealogist

Host Dr. Jamal Touré 5:00 PM

Butler Island Plantation 7777 Butler Island Road, Darien, GA 31305

Twilight Ceremony – Light Up Butler Island

You may bring a solar light to place on the paths of Butler Island in memoriam.

5:30PM – Libations/Ceremony

Host – Mother Eunice Moore / Darien Community

Saturday, March 4th

9:00 AM

Georgia Historical Society Marker Commemorating The Weeping Time

2053 Augusta Ave,

Savannah, GA 31415

Libations and Laying of the Wreath 10:00AM -12PM

Otis J. Brock Elementary School

1804 Stratford St., Savannah, GA 31415

2023 Weeping Time Commemoration Ceremony Keynote – Dr. R. Candy Tate – Darien Descendant, Visiting Professor of Art History,

Tuskegee University

You’re encouraged to bring Your Umbrella for the Moment of Silence 2:00PM – 4:00PM

Gathering at Butler Island. Storytelling / Libations Ceremony

Butler Island Plantation

7777 Butler Island Road (Hwy.17), Darien, GA 31305

Mother Eunice Moore and Community- Host



Sunday, March 5th

2:00PM – 4:00PM

2023 Weeping Time Commemoration Ceremony, Darien

St. Cyprians Church (built by freedmen and women; former Butler enslaved)

401 Fort King George Dr.

Darien, GA 31305

Ms. Clara Rowsey-Stewart – Host