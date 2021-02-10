‘We need all of our voices’: Sen. Warnock reflects on Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Raphael Warnock made history in January, becoming Georgia’s first Black senator.

He says he’s grateful to be a part of the American story, one that can’t be told without embracing the Black history-makers that came before him.

The Savannah native sat down with WSAV News 3 to talk about Black History Month and how the annual observance can lead to a multi-racial coalition to create a more perfect union.

“We need all of our voices and the vision and the respect that comes from various backgrounds to make real the promises of our democracy,” Warnock said. “And I think that’s what this month is really about. It reminds us of the ways in which we’re all tied together.”

Watch the full interview above to hear more about the senator’s vision for unity as the U.S. faces a racial reckoning in the age of the pandemic and a new administration.