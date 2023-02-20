SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Just off Monteith Road sits a rarity in these parts.

“This is a farm setting surrounded by a city. And if you look at it, the city now is enclosing on the farm,” said Robert ‘Uncle Bob’ Johnson.

Produce as far as the eye can see.

“This time of the year… well, September we do our fall garden. All greens. Collards. Cabbage. Kale. Broccoli. Mustards. Rutabagas.”

Known for its popular collard greens, The Promised Land Farm is steeped in history.

“We bought the land, actually purchased it in ’99 but I started farming it in ’89. I came over and started farming with Roderick Steele,” Uncle Bob said.

Meet Robert Johnson—affectionately known as Uncle Bob and his brother William—Uncle Bill.

They are the owners of this 31-acre oasis—one of the only Black-owned farms in the area.

“I don’t know another Black-owned farm here in Chatham County. I know people have gardens but actual farms, I don’t know of any.”

You could say, farming is in their blood.

But it wasn’t something they liked to do growing up— it’s what they had to do to survive.

“I grew up on a farm in Effingham County. Raised up single parent. My father left when we were real small. I must’ve was about four years old when he left and I could barely remember him. But my mother kept us together. And by being in Effingham County which is farming, we had to work on a farm. So, I learned what I knew from farming with my mother,” Uncle Bob told News 3.

Today, farming is their passion.

And just as rich as the soil they till is the story behind it. According to local lore— at the end of the Civil War, the property was granted to formerly enslaved Roderick Steele through the “40 acres and a mule” promise, made by Union General William T. Sherman through his special field order no. 15.

Steele is said to have helped union soldiers en route to “Sherman’s march to the sea.”

His descendants kept the land until they sold it to the Johnson brothers in 1998.

Soon after buying the property, the brothers built this cottage from the ground up— initially for shelter.

Today, it’s gradually morphing into a makeshift museum.

They include pictures— like this one of his great grandparents, his grandparents, and his mother. Now up in age, Uncle Bob at 77 and Uncle Bill at 79, the two are faced with challenges to maintain the farm.

Bill is dealing with a number of health issues. He’s had five strokes and is on dialysis three days a week.

“A year ago I had to quit farming and it wasn’t easy. I didn’t want to give up and I still don’t want to give up,” Uncle Bill said.

Bob does what he can but is training younger hands to help.

Enter Rodney Parker and his daughters Rabeka and Rai.

They visit the farm once about once a week. It’s part of their homeschool curriculum.

“It’s really been exciting for my kids to just see them a lot more comfortable digging in the sand. I like to get dirt under my nails and they enjoy it they get dirt under their nails, too,” said volunteer, Rodney Parker, Jr.

They plant, prune, and then pick their own produce through The Promised Land’s rent-a-row program.

For a small fee, you can grow whatever you want as long as it’s legal in the state of Georgia.

“Outside of just eating better, just a sense of like family and camaraderie. My wife and I, we’re not originally from Georgia so this feels like close to family,” Parker said.

To the Johnson brothers, everyone is like kin. So, they often give away excess to shelters and veterans. Bob—a Vietnam vet—was a flight engineer and mechanic in the army.

“I retired from Hunter field in 1989. 160th. Task force. Night stalkers. Motto of the Night Stalker is, don’t quit,” said Uncle Bob.

“I feel harmony. I feel love. Peace. Relaxation. It’s a great feeling,” Uncle Bob said.

As for the farm’s future… well, that remains unclear.

One can only hope that the beautiful bounty of This Promised Land will be passed down to future generations.

The Promised Land Farm is open Monday through Saturday throughout the year.

If you’d like to volunteer or pick up some fresh produce, contact Uncle Bob at 912.631.2949.