Tasting event brings the first Black woman Master Blender in the US to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s pop-up shop business Bourbon & Blues plans to host a bourbon tasting event that will include an appearance from the first Black woman Master Blender in the United States.

Victoria Eady Butler is an award-winning Master Blender for Uncle Nearest distilleries in Tennessee.

Butler is a 5th-generation descendant of Nathan “Nearest” Green. According to a New York Times report, Green taught the art of distilling to Jack Daniels.

The tasting event will include an interview with Butler, Q&A, Uncle Nearest tasting and signature cocktails, vendors, music, and hors d’oeuvres.

It all happens on Saturday, February 26th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Thompson Hotel.

10% of all ticket sales for the event will go to support Tusk Arts Center, a local non-profit.

Purchase tickets for the event HERE.