SCAD’s Black Artists in Music concert celebrates pioneers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) celebrates Black History Month with the Black Artists in Music concert on Wednesday, February 16th.

SCAD says the concert will spotlight the rich musical traditions and innovation of African American music artists.

Attendees will enjoy a performance of hit songs by Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, John Legend, and more by talented performers at the Lucas Theatre.

Performers include Broadway’s Isaiah Johnson who starred in Hamilton and Color Purple; American Idol Winner Candice Glover; George Lovett – a Showtime at the Apollo winner; SCAD’s performance ensemble the Honeybees: and other special guests.

SCAD says the concert will show how Black music artists have been the driving force behind much of American cultural history.

The concert is Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. at the Lucas Theater.

Tickets are $20 and are available online and at the Savannah Box Office on Broughton Street.