SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will present its annual BAM! (Black Artists in Music) concert to celebrate Black History and Georgia history next Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Theater.

The historic celebration will include songs by Georgia legends like Gladys Knight, James Brown, and André 3000. In addition to rhythm and blues music, there will also be soul, jazz, spoken word and the Gullah Geechee drummers and dancers.

The evening’s program will illustrate how Black musical artists from Georgia have been the driving force behind much of America’s cultural history.

It will also explore the proud chronology of Georgia’s Black musical journey, from its 19th-century origins through the revolutionary musical stylings of Ma Rainey to today’s Grammy Award-winning artists.

The concert is from the minds of Broadway veterans and SCAD executive ensembles artistic director Mike Evariste, choreographer and SCAD performing arts professor Tiffany Evariste, and host and SCAD performing arts professor Isaiah Johnson.

BAM! will feature SCAD HoneyBees members, Terrence Williams Jr., American Idol winner Candice Glover, Showtime at the Apollo winner George Lovett, Kingdom Business, “Empire” star and Beyonce’s backup singer Kiandra Richardson and members of the SCAD student executive ensemble, the Bee Sharps.