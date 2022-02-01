SCAD to offer free tour highlighting Black history in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced the school will host a free bus tour showcasing Savannah’s Black history.

The free bus tours will be held on Super Museum Sunday, February 6th.

According to SCAD, the tour will include artwork from Savannah art pioneer, Virginia Jackson Kiah; a look back at the 1960’s Azalea Room sit-in; and the 1848 journey to freedom for runaway slaves, William and Ellen Craft.

Tours include special performances by current SCAD performing arts students and American Idol winner Candice Glover.

“It is important for SCAD to continue to build connections and relationships with the Savannah community and bring awareness to SCAD’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating Black history and uplifting diverse voices,” said senior director of library services Darrell Naylor-Johnson.

The two hour tours will be held at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. beginning and ending at the SCAD Museum of Art located at 106 Turner Blvd.