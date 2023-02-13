SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wind in their face, emblems on their backs and the open road ahead.

“I feel like a rock star. Respect, love, loyalty. We have it all,” said James “Maintnaz” Sims.

For nearly half a century, the soulful riders have cruised highways and byways near and far.

Although Black motorcycle clubs have been around for decades across the country, this band of brothers is one of the oldest existing groups in the state.

“This club coming out of the civil rights era.. the 60s, 70s, right on even up until now. I wanted something to basically mirror my people, said Isaac “Chico” Griffin, Founder and National Commander of the Soulful Riders Motorcycle Club. “And Soulful during that time, anything that involved soul was mentioning Black people. So, us being Black people, soulful is the way I wanted to be looked at, and the fact that we rode motorcycles– we’re riders.”

Believe or not, for as long as they’ve been around, this is their first time in the media spotlight.

“Being a Black entity…. we’ve never done anything wrong to get into the news. We don’t characterize ourselves as the ‘bad guys’. We are blessed to not have ever lost a member through violence. We’ve never had any beefs with any other club across the country. So, we get lost in the shuffle if we don’t make the news.”

There’s Chico, June Bug, Maintnanz, Dough Boi, Auto, Shot Gun, And Fat Man.

Six of the nearly 50 active members from all walks of life and professions. Nicknames are a part of the culture but helping others is the core of their mission.

“That was my insight about a motorcycle club. Enjoy the sport of biking and also at that point, give back to the community. During that time, there were telethons. There was a United Negro College Fund. We participated in that. We gave big donations to that. There was Jerry’s Kids. Basically, we were TV stars during that time. We had another charity that we used to do every Christmas. We used to go out to Greenbriar Children’s Home and take gifts.”

There’s also certain criteria for members—black Harley’s.

Isaac ‘Chico’ Griffin is the Founder and National Commander. He started the club after coming home from the Vietnam War. In their heyday, they were the talk of the town. fond memories of yesteryear… when their clubhouse was the spot for fun, food, and fellowship.

“Basically, this club grew from just five guys to 200 hundred right here in Savannah, GA.”

“To this day, I don’t think there’s a club in this country that has had those numbers in one chapter.”

Today, Venson’s Café in West Savannah is where they often gather. If you ask any one of them what being a Soulful Rider means, they’ll tell you—camaraderie.

“What it means? Unity. Brotherhood,” said Activity Chairman of the Soulful Riders Robert “Junebug” Cutter.

“I always try to surround myself with a lot of positivity. Being in this club, all of my brothers are– at least 80% of them are business owners or work for themselves and that gives me a good sense of direction of where I want to be,” said Anthony “Dough Boi” Venson.

But for Chico, it’s more of a calling.

He and Junebug are the last of the two original members.

“I’m truly blessed and thankful that I’m still here. I’ve been in this motorcycle game for 50 years. 45 of them with the Soulful Riders. And I’m hoping that the guys that come behind me can take it another 45 or 50 years.”

They’re now committed to preserving their history and creating a legacy that they hope will be here long after they’re gone.

“We just want to enjoy the sport of biking, do our thing in the community, and exist.”

In the meantime, they’re still here, riding strong, and spreading love, peace, and soul.

“When you ride, and you wear these colors, you ride with pride. And your mission is to mirror that unity, that freedom, that power. And as you ride with pride, you bring peace, love, unity and good fortune to one another.”

The Soulful Riders will celebrate their 45th anniversary this year.