WATCH: Hiplet Ballerinas performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The virtual Savannah Black Heritage Festival comes to an end with a performance by the Hiplet Ballerinas.

Hiplet fuses classical ballet with the modern style of hip hop. And by mixing in popular songs and dance, the technique is used to make ballet accessible to a wider audience.

Sunday’s performance is presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank.

