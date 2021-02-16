WATCH: Future of Jazz concert and tribute to late Ben Tucker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Future of Jazz concert takes place each year during the Savannah Black Heritage Festival as a tribute to the late Ben Tucker.

The jazz bassist performed with Quincy Jones, Peggy Lee and countless others before he arrived in the Hostess City.

Tucker is said to have been instrumental in the resurgence of jazz in Savannah

Tuesday’s virtual concert featured young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists from the region under the direction of Teddy Adams — a jazz trombonist and Tucker’s longtime friend.