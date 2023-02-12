SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday, the Savannah African Arts Museum and the Bull Street Library joined forces to help people of African descent trace their roots, as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

“Who am I? Who are my people? What legacies they left. The history. All of what makes up a people. That’s what heritage means to me,” says Lisa Jackson.

“There’s so much heritage, that, of people of African descent, that many people don’t know–and me myself–because it wasn’t available for me to know. So, I’m so happy that we are partners with the Savannah Black Heritage Festival, where there’s a month long of events that help us link to our heritage,” Jackson says.

Lisa Jackson, who led the workshop, says slavery in the south has made understanding African genealogy difficult.

“It’s challenging for most people of African descent to trace their roots because of the history of slavery. We were not listed by our names; we were listed as property. And we moved from one slave master to another, so it’s very, very challenging,” she says.

She says this knowledge is power and if you missed Saturday’s event, the librarians in the Genealogy and History Department can help you anytime.

“So, you come with what information you have, and you will get some assistance from the librarians here,” Jackson says.

If you want to learn more about tracing your roots, click here to get started.