SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah African Art Museum offers a look at art from West and Central Africa right here in the Hostess City.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity and spirituality of African art.

As a part of this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival, take a virtual tour through the museum by viewing the video above.

To learn more about the collections and exhibits, visit the museum’s website.