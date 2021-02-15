Take a virtual tour of the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum is closed to the public due to COVID-19, but as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival, you can take a virtual tour from the comfort of your own home.

The museum recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Founded by civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law, the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum opened doors in September 1996.

It offers various collections and informative displays document Savannah during the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement.

Press play on the video above to take a look around and learn about the museum’s namesake.

View more virtual tours at wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival.