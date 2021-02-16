Take a virtual tour of Savannah’s historic African American churches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a part of this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival, take a virtual tour of historic African American churches in the Hostess City.

Vaughnette Goode-Walker from the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum offers insight on the pastors who helped shape the civil rights movement in Savannah.

In fact, one local church served as the first mass meeting site for the Georgia NAACP.

Click play to take the tour, and visit here to take a look at some of the museum’s other exhibits.