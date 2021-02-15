Take a virtual tour of Laurel Grove Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Laurel Grove Cemetery was developed in the 1850s, named after the native trees that once inhabited the site.

Buried there are many of Savannah’s prominent Black leaders, educators, politicians and civic and religious leaders.

In Laurel Grove South, while slavery was still legal, there were more free interred there than any other cemetery in the region. Meanwhile, Laurel Grove North holds the graves of many Confederate veterans.

As a part of this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival, take a virtual tour of the cemetery by watching the video above.