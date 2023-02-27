SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Black Heritage Festival is winding down and a big crowd gathered tonight for a dynamic performance.

Above are the dancers from “Step Afrika.” They performed tonight on the Savannah campus of Georgia Southern University.

Stepping was created by African American fraternities and sororities and thousands of students take part. “Step Afrika” was created back in 1994. Their mission has been to establish, preserve and expand this dance form.

“The culture of Africa is a oral tradition type of culture so the stories are told through communication, through dance, through music. It’s a part of our culture, a part of our heritage so performances like this continue to tell the accurate history, the accurate story,” said Dr. Maxine Bryant of Georgia Southern University.

Step Afrika performs all over the world.

WSAV’s Kim Gusby introduced the dancers tonight and WSAV is a proud sponsor of the festival.