SSU Obsidian Dance Repertory explores Black history through dance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues with a series of illustrative dances from the Obsidian Dance Repertory.
The Savannah State University (SSU) dance ensemble explores Black history and culture through contemporary dances.
The performers chose thematic songs, from Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”
Watch the full performance, presented by SSU’s Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness, above. Visit here to view the remaining events of this year’s festival.