SCHEDULE: 2022 Savannah Black Heritage Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival is back for 2022, running from Feb. 1 to 20.

The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You.”

WSAV is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Black Heritage Festival to offer special presentations online and on the air throughout the month.

Many of the festival events will be held virtually but there are some opportunities to get out into the community as well. Take a look at the full schedule below for details.

The 2022 festival is the 33rd presented by the city of Savannah and the 23rd produced by Savannah State University.

For more information, visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org or call 912-358-4309.

Monthlong events

Opens Feb. 2 – SSU FAHW & FAAA Exhibition and Artist Talk at Savannah State University in the Kennedy Fine Arts Building Gallery. Masks are highly encouraged. The exhibit will be open the entire month of February with the gallery hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities, and Wellness in partnership with Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts. Contact: 912-358-3335.

Opens Feb. 2 – Culture, Currency and Continuity: The Significance of Cowrie Shells in African Art Exhibition launches at the Savannah African Art Museum (201 E 37th St). Masks are required. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Presented by the Savannah African Art Museum. Contact: 912-721-7745.

Virtual marketplace opens for business. Access links to shop with vendors through Feb. 20 at savannahblackheritagefestival.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Official greetings for the 33rd Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival with Mayor Van Johnson and Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington on savannahblackheritagefestival.org.

Opening Libation Ceremony “Lest We Forget: A Call to Remembrance,” conducted by master storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste. View at savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the festival’s YouTube page.

80th National Freedom Day Observance commemorating President Abraham Lincoln signing a resolution for the 13th Constitutional Amendment to outlaw slavery. Presented by Savannah State University’s Honors Program and The Wright Choice Initiative Mentoring Program. You can join this virtual event from a broadcast on the univeristy’s website here or from the “SSU Student Life” YouTube page here

Wednesday, Feb. 2

6 p.m. – SSU FAHW & FAAA Exhibition and Artist Talk at Savannah State University in the Kennedy Fine Arts Building Gallery. This is an in-person event and masks are highly encouraged. The exhibit will be open the entire month of February with the gallery hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities, and Wellness in partnership with Telfair Museums’ Friends of African American Arts. Contact: 912-358-3335.

Culture, Currency and Continuity: The Significance of Cowrie Shells in African Art Exhibition launches at the Savannah African Art Museum. This is an in-person event and masks are required. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Presented by the Savannah African Art Museum. Contact: 912-721-7745.

Thursday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. – The W.W. Law Lecture Series I: “Brandywine Opening Lecture.” Dr. Halima Taha will present a lecture on the Brandywine Workshop and Archives. The exhibition spotlights the works of 13 artists who use the medium of printmaking to challenge us to broaden our conception of who makes art, who poses for it and how it comes into being. Presented by the Telfair Museums. Register in advance for this exhibit on the Telfair website.

Friday, Feb. 4

School Dance Workshops led by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble. This event is closed to the public. Presented in part by Pittman Enterprises, Carver State Bank, International Paper Company and Georgia Power.

Saturday, Feb. 5

1 p.m. – The Authors’ Corner where self-published authors showcase and discuss their work via Zoom. Access the discussion at https://bit.ly/sbhfauthorscorner.

9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble live performance on WSAV at 9 a.m. and WSAV-CW at 6:30 p.m. Presented in part by Pittman Enterprises, Carver State Bank, International Paper Company and Georgia Power. Performance can also be viewed at savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the festival’s YouTube page.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Virtual marketplace opens for business. Access links to shop with vendors through Feb. 20 at savannahblackheritagefestival.org.

9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Gospel Explosion Concert featuring Byron Cage live performance on WSAV at 9 a.m. and WSAV-CW at 6:30 p.m. Opening performances by members of the Savannah State University’s Wesleyan Gospel Choir and Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus’ Anointed Voices Gospel Choir. Presented in part by LifeLink of Georgia. Performances can also be viewed at savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the festival’s YouTube page.

Monday, Feb. 7

Virtual Historical Tours: Experience historical tours of the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum, Savannah African Art Museum, Laurel Grove Cemetery and Savannah’s historic African American churches. Tours can also be viewed at savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the festival’s YouTube page.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

6:30 p.m. – “African Born in America” Virtual Art Exhibition and Artist Talk featuring Ricky Calloway. Visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org for access.

Thursday, Feb. 10

6:30 p.m. – The W.W. Law Lecture Series II: “History as HERstory.” Mary Legree, local historian and native of St. Helena, will present a lecture on the history and culture of the Gullah people of St. Helena, South Carolina. Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/WWLAWSERIESII. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Friday, Feb. 11

9:30 a.m. – Annual Laying of Memorial Wreaths: A virtual experience at various African-American Historic Monuments to include the World War II & Vietnam Memorials. Learn the origin and history of the monuments by local youth organizations. Visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org for access. Presented in part by Johnson’s Florist & Balloon Company.

Saturday, Feb. 12

9:30 a.m. – “Burn Baby Burn,” a virtual low impact workout session. Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/SBHFworkout. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Presented by St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems.

10 a.m. – A virtual health fair covering healthy lifestyles and food and nutrition with a special presentation from LifeLink of Georgia. Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/SBHFhealthfair . After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Creating Wearable Art with Cowrie Shells,” a workshop at Savannah African Arts Museum. This is an in-person event and masks are required. Limited space and registration required via savannahafricanartmuseum.org.

9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Headline performance by MK xyz opened by Tracy Nicolette. Tune in to WSAV at 9:30 a.m and WSAV-CW at 6:30 p.m. Presented in part by Pittman Enterprises, Carver State Bank, International Paper Company and Georgia Power. Performances can also be viewed at savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the festival’s YouTube page.

Monday, Feb. 14

Bright Star Touring Theatre virtual performances.This event is closed to the public. All Bright Star Theatre performances are funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Bright Star Touring Theatre virtual performances.This event is closed to the public. All Bright Star Theatre performances are funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts.

7 p.m. – Annual Future of Jazz Concert featuring local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists under the direction Teddy Adams. Visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org for access through Feb. 21.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Bright Star Touring Theatre virtual performances will be held throughout the day. These events are closed to the public. All Bright Star Theatre performances are funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts.

7 p.m. – Ida B and the Lynching Tree Theatrical performance tells the story of Ida B. Wells, a founding member of the NAACP, by moving through major events of her life to include her lifelong crusade against lynchings and inequities. This is an in-person event and masks are encouraged. Performance will take place at the Kennedy Outdoor Amphitheater at Savannah State University. Presented by Savannah State University’s Players by the Sea in collaboration with The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble.

6:30 p.m. – W.W. Law Lecture Series III: “Black-Owned Banks: Past, Present and Future.” Featuring Nicole A. Elam, Esq., president and CEO of the National Bankers Association and Robert E. James, president and CEO of Carver State Bank in Savannah. Presented by the National Bankers Association and Carver State Bank. Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/WWLAWSERIESIII. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.



Friday, Feb. 18

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Annual African American Read-In. WHCJ-FM 90.3 will broadcast students reading works and speeches by African American authors, poets and orators. Tune in to WHCJ-FM 90.3 or stream at savannahstate.edu/whcj.

7 p.m. – A dance concert featuring performances by various community dance troupes. Visit savannahblackheritagefestival.org for access through Feb. 21.

Saturday, Feb. 19

1 p.m. – Courageous Conversations, Part I: “The Possible Dream.” Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/CourageousConversationsI. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

2 p.m. – Courageous Conversations, Part II: “The Possible Dream.” Register in advance for this webinar at https://bit.ly/CourageousConversationsII. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Headline Orchestra Noir Performance: Tune in to WSAV at 9:30 a.m. and WSAV-CW at 6:30 p.m. Presented in part by Pittman Enterprises, Carver State Bank, International Paper Company and Georgia Power. Performance can also be viewed at savannahblackheritagefestival.org or the festival’s YouTube page through Feb. 21.

Marketing partner event | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – We Can Do This – Stay Well Community Health Fair & Vaccination Event: a drive-thru health fair featuring trusted medical and community speakers and Cobb Institute physicians. Free COVID-19 vaccinations for children and adults. Location TBD. Presented by Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. & The Cobb Institute. Contact: Annette Mitchell 912-398-2951.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Virtual marketplace closes.

10 a.m. – “I Shall Not be Moved: The Power of Our History.” Master storyteller Lillian Grant-Baptiste will portray how storytelling, music and folklore have been used as tools of resistance, reform and reconciliation throughout African American history.

Friday, Feb. 25