Savannah State honors Richard R. Wright on National Freedom Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Freedom Day is observed on Feb. 1 in commemoration of President Abraham Lincoln signing a resolution for the 13th Amendment to outlaw slavery.

But the observance day wouldn’t exist without Major Richard R. Wright, who was a child enslaved at the time of the signing.

He went on to become the first president of Savannah State University and lobbied for the creation of National Freedom Day.

On Monday, SSU students and faculty held a wreath-laying ceremony at the bust of Wright to honor his life and legacy.

Video by The Tiger’s Roar as a part of the Savannah Black Heritage Festival