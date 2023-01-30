SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage is back with in-person events.

This year’s theme is The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.

This is a special year for the festival because it is honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of civil rights giant and festival founder, W.W. Law.

The monthlong festival will feature events geared to continuously inspire, ignite, and acknowledge the heritage and culture of African-Americans. All events and performances are free and open to the public.

For a full schedule of events or more information, visit the festival’s website here.