Savannah Black Heritage Festival presents intimate concert for Grand Festival Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Black Heritage Festival presents a scaled-down, intimate concert for Grand Festival Day.

The highlight event — typically marked by a bustling exhibition of area artists, nonprofits and more — takes on a new form mirroring the virtual, accessible nature of this year’s festival.

In the video above, watch dynamic headline performers India Shawn and Koryn Hawthorne from the comfort of your own home. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also offers a special message

Still, the festival is not over yet. Turn your TV to WSAV on Sunday at 7 p.m. for a live performance of the Hiplet Ballerinas.

Virtual tours of historic Savannah sites and museums are also available for viewing now at wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival.

WSAV is a proud sponsor of the festival, now in its 32nd year.