Savannah Black Heritage Festival: Official greetings from SSU president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington delivered a virtual welcome this week for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

“We are proud to once again co-sponsor this exciting, monthlong celebration with the city of Savannah,” Ballard-Washington said in the welcome video.

The 2022 festival is the 33rd presented by the city of Savannah and the 23rd produced by Savannah State University.

“This year’s theme ‘Celebrating Culture, Celebrating Heritage, Celebrating You’ aims to bring cultural education and exposure to the entire community,” the SSU president explained.

The university honors its African-American legacy each Black History Month and throughout the year. Savannah State is the oldest public historically Black public university in Georgia and the oldest institution of higher learning in Savannah.

SSU also honors alumnus W.W. Law, a civil rights leader “who valued the importance of passing one’s stories,” said Ballard-Washington.

“Dr. Law is the true architect of this celebration,” she added.

Ballard-Washington encouraged the public to attend the W.W. Law lecture series taking place throughout the festival. For more information on the series and other events throughout the month, visit here.