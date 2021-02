SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 32nd annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival continues with a virtual gospel concert.

The event aired on WSAV Sunday evening and is available now on-demand in the player above.

The concert features Demetrius West, with an opening performance by members of Anointed Voices, the gospel choir from Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus.

To see the schedule for the full festival, through Feb. 21, visit here.