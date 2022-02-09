Mayor Van Johnson welcomes guests of Savannah Black Heritage Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Black Heritage Festival is underway in the Hostess City.

Mayor Van Johnson said the monthlong event is a time to reflect and consider the sacrifices and achievements of those who have come before us.

“We survive, we persist, we thrive, we persevere, not because of what is before us but because of what is behind us,” Johnson said in a video message to festival guests. “We are the composite contributions of those who did not know our names but contributed bricks to the foundations that we stand upon today.”

The festival continues through Feb. 20. Visit wsav.com/savannahblackheritagefestival for a schedule of events and on-demand performances.