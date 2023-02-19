Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – After years of being remote, the Savannah Black Heritage Festival is back in full swing, and organizers are excited with the response events have been receiving all month.

“It’s been great like really seeing people show up, especially for the lecturers, which are very like niche information, but watching everyone from different ages show up and come to every event has been just so delightful,” says festival committee member Amanda Hollowell.

Saturday’s event, the Grand Festival Day, brought together family fun and cultural education–but this year’s big focus was health.

“We have people who are doing blood pressure checks for free, we have people you can talk to and ask those questions that you might not be able to get to ask your doctor. So, that’s why it’s really important that we’ve had this health fair as part of Grand Festival Day because this is the place where people can get a lot of good free information about health services that are available to them in the community,” Hollowell says.

Affordable healthcare is something providers at the event say our community desperately needs.

“We tend to work with more low-income-based families and residents in our community. Most people feel as though health is a luxury, as opposed to a necessity, but the way we view it health is a necessity, therefore all of our services and programs we offer are free,” says Kiara Cook, a youth health coordinator for the African American Health Center of St. Joseph’s/Candler.

But the month-long festival’s main focus this year-honoring civil rights pioneer and Savannah native W.W. Law.

“What’s really significant this year is that W.W. Law, which is one of our festival’s founders, its his 100th birthday, so we really wanted to make sure that we were doing all the things that surround what he cared about. Savannah is W.W. Law, so there’s always going to be a moment where you encounter him and what his impact was on this community,” says Hollowell.

On Sunday another free event will take place to celebrate the 100th birthday of W.W. Law. It’s happening at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum at 1 p.m.